Mary Black returns to Kilkenny with big band

Mary Black and her all-star band return to the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Friday, September 13, playing favourite songs from her immense catalogue spanning over 30 years – songs we know by heart, from ‘No Frontiers’ to Song for Ireland’, ‘Past the Point of Rescue’, Carolina Rua, Katie, A Woman’s Heart and many more.

Mary Black, one of Ireland’s favourite artists, is regarded as one of the most important Irish vocalists of her generation, with multi-platinum selling albums and a string of achievement awards to her name. Mary’s enduring success has proven that her depth of talent and love of singing transcend the generations.

The Band to join Mary on the night include: Bill Shanley – guitars, Pat Crowley – piano and accordion, Nick Scott – Double bass, Richie Buckley – saxophones, Liam Bradley – drums and percussion. Get your tickets online at watergatetheatre.com or call the box office on 056-7761674.