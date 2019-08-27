Show your support for Kilkenny ladies ahead of Galway showdown

Kilkenny’s All Ireland hopes now rest with the county senior camogie side.​

Having lost the minor and senior hurling finals last weekend, all focus is now on the ladies who go into battle with Galway at Croke Park on September 8.​ Getting there requires funds and a campaign’s been unleashed by the camogie county board.​

It sees the return of the Belles and Balls Ho Ho Ho Christmas Party. A huge success last time around, this year’s offering kicks off at Matt the Millers at 10pm this Friday. Fun too so dress to impress with chances to win spot prizes for sexy Santa and best festive jumper.​

There’s no admission fee but collection buckets will be out with all proceeds to the Kilkenny Camogie All-Ireland Fund.​ Collection buckets too will be doing the rounds of city streets on Friday and Saturday, and any spare change would be welcomed.

Then next Wednesday, September 4, the Hurls and Curls Table Quiz is back at a local venue near you.​ Registration at participating clubs and pubs is from 8.30pm with the question-calling starting at 9pm sharp live on KCLR. ​

A table of four costs €20. First prize is €300 with €100 for second place while there’s also a raffle for a seven night Mediterranean cruise sponsored by Marble City Travel among other prizes.​

Meanwhile, there are other ways to help out and support the team. Businesses can sponsor a player for €100, or just simply display the black and amber to show the ladies that we’re all supporting them.​