Kilkenny Rose wows the audience at the Dome with her hockey humour

Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin did Kilkenny proud this year in the Rose of Tralee festival where she wowed judges with her bubbly personality and quick wit.

The 22-year-old appeared on the televised finals on Monday and she entertained presenter, Daithí O Sé with her stories of growing up in a farming family and her interest in ploughing trying to plough straight.

Sports-mad Clodagh has played hockey both for her county and her country. The Kilkenny Rose managed to Daithí kitted out in full goalie gear and hit a few balls at the Kerry man.

Clodagh recently graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Agricultural Science and is doing a Masters of Education and intends on becoming a secondary school teacher. She credits being a hockey coach with giving her a love of working with young people.