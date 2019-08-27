Donal Clancy plays Cleere's Kilkenny on Saturday night

Donal Clancy is the son of Liam Clancy, from the world famous Clancy brothers will play Cleere's, Kilkenny on Saturday night. Donal is proudly carrying on the family tradition of story telling and ballad singing of the highest order.

Dónal grew up in a household and community steeped in music. He spent his early childhood in Canada and the US before his family settled back in An Rinn, Co. Waterford in 1983. His father gave him his first guitar at the age of eight and he was playing professionally by his early teens. A founder member of the group Danú, Dónal left to join a trio with his father Liam and cousin Robbie O'Connell.

In 1998, Dónal moved to New York where he became the go-to guitarist for many of the top Irish music acts in the US. He toured and recorded with Riverdance fiddler, Eileen Ivers and was a guest with The Chieftains on their Tears of Stone Tours in Japan and the US.

Dónal Clancy, in his own right, is regarded as one of Ireland’s finest guitarists and ballad singers. Donal has, since the death of his father, focused his attention on the family repertoire of songs that he grew up with. He is bringing the tradition to audiences all over the world.

He has released three solo albums to date, to great critical acclaim, and is just back from extensive US and UK tours.

Tickets for the Kilkenny show are on sale now, in John Cleeres Pub, €15. Call 05677 62573.