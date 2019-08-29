Clodagh Cassin gives Dáithí O Sé a bit of stick!

Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin won over the nation with her comedic and witty performance at the Dome.

The 22-year-old proudly highlighted her heritage while allowing viewers an insight into her childhood. She made history by dressing Daithí O Sé in hockey goalie gear and throwing a few balls live on stage at the Rose of Tralee festival. Clodagh’s love for the sport can be traced back to secondary school. The young woman continued on to represent both her county and her country in hockey.

It was her passion for hockey that led her to become a teacher. Despite her mother being a teacher, as a child Clodagh never envisioned herself pursueing a career in education.

Through coaching young children while in college, Clodagh developed a taste for the profession and decided to undertake a Masters of Education after completing her degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin. She hopes to become a secondary school teacher.

Alongside 31 other Roses, Clodagh took part in the 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festial and Tour from August 19 to 27.

The Tour involved a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of some key Kildare flagship locations, a trip to Cork on and a tour of Kerry.

The Roses also had a fantastic time at the Parade in Tralee and one of the highlights was the Rose Ball.