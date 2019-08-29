Family fun and plenty of local fundraising at the Clogh Vintage Run

There was a great carnival atmosphere around the roads of North Kilkenny last Sunday as the Clogh Vintage Run took place.

Approximately sixty tractors took part and trundled along the roads from Clogh to Ballyragget and into Coon and Castlecomer before arriving back into the village of Clogh.

The fundraising event has been running for the past 12 years and has raised €30,000 for charity. This year €3,000 has been raised and will be distributed between a number of local causes including the local Vincent de Paul fund, the Church fund and the local playground committee.

Parish priest, Father Tom Corkery blessed all the tractors before they headed off.

Event PRO, Cllr John Brennan said that the organisers were ‘delighted with the turnout’ and thanked their sponsors including the Eurospar in Castlecomer and Paddy Power Catering.