Former US mayor has close links to Marble City

A former Mayor of Fort Lauderdale recently visited the Marble City and walked in the steps of his forefathers.

Jack Seiler is a popular American politician and spent 25 years in office and served three terms as Mayor.

Mr Seiler first visited Kilkenny two years ago with one of his daughters and was immediately drawn to the city. He returned earlier this month, with his son Preston, and met with Mayor Martin Brett and Sean O'Neill who has researched Mr Seiler’s ancestral roots which lie in the heart of the city.

“It is great to be back. I am very fond of Kilkenny, it is a great place. I got to meet the Mayor of Kilkenny and Sean O'Neill who did fantastic work in tracing my roots.

“During my visit we visited Walkin Street and James Green which was the area where my ancestors lived,” he said.

Sean O'Neill came in contact with the former Mayor of Fort Lauderdale through a mutual golfing friend, Simon Kearney from Ballon in Co Carlow. Sean enlisted the help of genealogist, Mary Flood of Rothe House and managed to track down information on Patrick Egan, the great great grand father of Jack Seiler.

Patrick Egan was born in Kilkenny in 1824 and married Mary Cunningham in 1857 and the couple had a son, William who was born in Kilkenny in 1863. They also had two daughters Bridget (date of birth - August 31, 1858) and Mary (date of birth - October 26, 1860).

Records from the time reveal that Patrick Egan was baptised on February 20, 1825 to parents William Egan and Bridget Delaney who lived at James Green and the baptism took place in St Canice’s parish.

Jack Seiler’s great grandfather William Patrick Egan and family emigrated to Maine in 1869 and the settled in Newport in Rhode Island.

“William went on to have 17 children and my grandfather was number nine of 17,” explained Jack.

“Up until now we had no details about where exactly William's family came from and lived in in Kilkenny so it has been absolutely fantastic to find out all this information.

“We have a big Egan family reunion planned to take place next year in Newport in Rhode Island with the families of William’s 17 children.

“It was incredible to visit Kilkenny and to walk down Walkin Street and around James Green and the parish of St Canice's and to know that my great grandfather had walked the same streets,” he added.

“I had been researching my family’s roots for a while and now I am able to piece it all together .

“I hold Kilkenny in a special place in my heart and it was lovely to be back there. I even got to have a round of golf in Mount Juliet!

“Kilkenny is one of the most beautiful places I have been. It is so special and I feel at home here. I will be back in the next few years with my family.”

Anyone who has information on William Egan or Jack Seiler's Kilkenny roots can contact Jack on jackseiler@aol.com.