Mesmerising images at Butler Gallery, Kilkenny

Get up to the Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle to see the stunning paintings and drawings of New York artist, Amy Cutler.

Both dark and delightful, they illustrate the destructive effects of the unrealistic expectations that cultures impose on women.

They are mesmerising

Cutler draws from a combination of her own memories and life experiences and current events to convey the complexities and cultural subtexts associated with womanhood. The rituals Cutler illustrates and the allusive narrative world she creates between her archetypal characters become a fascinating conversation full of intrigue that reveals the interior and exterior life of women.

Amy Cutler has exhibited extensively internationally including shows at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia, the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, MO; the Indianapolis Museum of Art; Museo Nacional Reina Sofía, Madrid. Works by the artist are in the collections of The Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; the Baltimore Museum of Art; the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; Herbert F. Johnson Museum, Ithaca, NY; Indianapolis Museum of Art; Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC, and those of many other distinguished institutions and private individuals.

The exhibition runs until October 6