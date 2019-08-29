ESB Creative Tech Fest 2019 gives Kilkenny’s young creators and innovators opportunity to shine

ESB and Camara Education Ireland are calling on young people from across Kilkenny to get involved in the 2019 ESB Creative Tech Fest, which will take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin on Wednesday, October 30.

ESB Creative Tech Fest celebrates the innovation and collaboration of young people who participate in TechSpace hubs in local youth organisations and schools across the island of Ireland. TechSpace programmers empower young people by building confidence through the use of 21st-century skills to inspire and create a brighter future.

Last year, 70 local youth clubs and groups from across Ireland took part in ESB Creative Tech Fest including Foróige from County Kilkenny.

Following the success of participating clubs, Jen Hesnan, TechSpace Programme Manager, said; “The level of creativity and innovation we see from the TechSpace hubs across Kilkenny is always outstanding. We are looking forward to seeing what new ideas, innovations and inspirations for a brighter future come from the young people of Kilkenny this year.”

Speaking about the importance of such events in encouraging STEAM, Peter O’Shea, Head of ESB Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, said: “ESB is proud to support the work of TechSpace through our Generation Tomorrow programme. By partnering with organisations like TechSpace, we want to help Ireland's young generation to reach their potential and power their collective brighter future through STEAM learning initiatives. We look forward to seeing all the great creations and innovations at ESB’s Creative Tech Fest event in October.”

Young people can submit their project work for a variety of awards across more than 20 categories including Creative Computer Science, Digital Creativity and STEAM as well as the overall ESB TechSpace awards through their local youth service or school registered with the TechSpace Programme.

Along with the awards ceremony, everyone attending ESB Creative Tech Fest can participate in curated workshops, interactive VR and AR experiences, youth-led music performances and youth tech talks.