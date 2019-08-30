Nocrows are flying in to Watergate Kilkenny

NoCrows is a dynamic folk orchestra from the multicultural melting pot of Sligo’s music scene. they will play in the Watergate Theatre on Sunday, September 15.

Formed in 2005, NoCrows’ output of original material keeps growing thanks to its diverse musical roots. The musical mix reflects the folk traditions of the various members as well as a lifetime of experience of the various players involved across many genres of music. With their new album they’ll be touring Ireland.