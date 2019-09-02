The Carlton Ballroom, Kilkenny sold

The iconic Carlton ballroom in th centre of the city has been sold by Seamus Callanan auctioneers. The ballroom of romance has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by an unnamed buyer.

As far as the agents are aware the new owner plans to continue using it for commercial purposes for the immediate future.

The Carlton Ballroom hasn’t operated as an actual dance hall for over a decade, but many Kilkenny couples had their first dance in this famous city centre function room over the years and has hosted several legendary bands in bygone days.

Mr Callanan said that the great city centre location just 50 yards off High Street, and strategic position between Colliers Lane and Chapel Lane made it an extremely attractive proposition for a shrewd investor/developer.