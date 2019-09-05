Kilkenny family carers can get free support during World Alzheimer’s Month

Kilkenny families who are looking after loved ones living with dementia can get free support and advice by attending a local workshop during World Alzheimer’s Month this September.

The workshop, which is hosted by Home Instead Senior Care Kilkenny/Carlow, is aimed at giving family carers the ‘Confidence to Care’ for their loved ones living with dementia.

It will be held at St Patrick’s Centre, Bohernatounish, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, on Monday, September 23 from 7pm-8.30pm.

“The number of people living with dementia is growing rapidly, but understanding and awareness of the condition remains low among the public,” says Amanda Bohan, Managing Director at Home Instead Senior Care Kilkenny / Carlow.



“Even family members who are caring for a loved one with dementia are often unaware of the latest thinking and best practice in dementia care.



“We have lots of experience in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and we are committed to helping family carers get a better understanding of the latest information and care management practice, so that they can provide the best care for their relatives who are living with dementia,” says Amanda Bohan.



Home Instead Senior Care has built up vast resources on Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care, which it will share with the public at the free workshops.



“We hope that our workshops will help people understand the causes and management of Alzheimer’s and dementia, and ultimately play a part in eliminating the stigma around the condition,” says Amanda Bohan.



World Alzheimer’s Month is an international campaign held every September to raise awareness around dementia and challenge the stigma that still surrounds it.



World Alzheimer’s Day takes place on September 21st.



Home Instead Senior Care Kilkenny / Carlow workshop takes place at St Patrick’s Centre, Bohernatounish, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, on Monday September 23rd from 7pm-8.30pm.



Anyone with an interest in dementia is welcome to attend.



Visit HomeInstead.ie or call 056 7800 508 for further details.