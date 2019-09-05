Large scale works to take place at site of old landfill near Ballyragget

Works will shortly get under way to remediate the old landfill near Ballyragget, including excavation, installation of a gas collection system, and the placing of subsoil and topsoil as a capping layer.

The contract for the Ballyragget Historic Landfill Remediation Scheme was awarded recently to Priority Construction Limited. The former landfill is located 1.5km south-east of Ballyragget in the townland of Donaghmore. The site extents for around six acres and was previously a sand and gravel quarry, prior to its use as a municipal waste landfill by Kilkenny County Council in the 1980s.

Earlier this year, funding was secured by the council from the Department of Communication, Climate Action and Environment to advance to the remediation stage of the site. Following a tender process, consulting engineers, Fehily Timoney and Company were engaged by the council to advance the remediation design, tender documents and contract administration. The remediation works tender was advertised in May 2019 and following a tender assessment the successful tenderer was recently appointed by the council.

The remediation works will be undertaken in accordance with the design referenced in the EPA Certificate of Authorisation (EPA Ref No H0233-01). The main elements of the works include the excavation of existing cap material, the placement of a gas collection system and the installation of an LLDPE liner along with a sub-surface drainage system.

On completion of this element of the works subsoil and topsoil will be imported to the site and placed as a final capping layer. The value of the project is in the region of €1.4 million and works are due to commence early in September with a completion date in Quarter 1 of 2020.

Frank Stafford, a/senior engineer with the council's environment section, expressed his delight that the council is now in a position to commence with the remediation works and outlined that a major objective of this project was to eliminate any potential pollution source that could degrade the quality of ground water.