Solar farm planned for Kiltorcan, Ballyhale, Kilkenny

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Will the sun shine on Kilkenny solar farm

Planning permission has been sought for a solar farm at Kiltorcan, Ballyhale, Kilkenny

Highfield Solar Limited has applied for planning to construct a solar farm at Kiltorcan, outside Ballyhale in Kilkenny. The company wants to build a PV Energy development within a total site area of up to 9 hectares, to include electrical transformer/ inverter station modules, battery storage modules, solar PV panels, ground mounted on steel support structures, access roads, fencing and associated electrical cabling, ducting and ancillary infrastructure.