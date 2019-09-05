Solar farm planned for Kiltorcan, Ballyhale, Kilkenny
Planning permission has been sought for a solar farm at Kiltorcan, Ballyhale, Kilkenny
Highfield Solar Limited has applied for planning to construct a solar farm at Kiltorcan, outside Ballyhale in Kilkenny. The company wants to build a PV Energy development within a total site area of up to 9 hectares, to include electrical transformer/ inverter station modules, battery storage modules, solar PV panels, ground mounted on steel support structures, access roads, fencing and associated electrical cabling, ducting and ancillary infrastructure.
