Dicksboro and Aidan Nolan lay down a marker in Kilkenny SHL

With five minutes to go in the first half of this senior league clash, all six Dicksboro forwards and both midfielders had scored from play against joint table toppers, before the game, the Rower-Inistioge.

The city side with left half forward, Aidan Nolan in irresistible form, led 1-15 to 0-4 at the break with Cillian Buckley also showing up well with right half back for the Boro, Conor Doheny superb.

Bill Sheehan recovered from injury to come on as a sub in the second half as the Boro cruised to a 1-24 to 0-12 win to finish the league top of their group.