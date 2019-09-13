My Kilkenny Life: Laura Langton

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

Due to the nature of my work I tend to be at matches somewhere in the county most weekends! However one day during the week when things are a little calmer I like to take a few hours off on one morning and go to a café with my book and relax for half an hour or so. I also love to get out and about in the late evening and bring my dog for a walk; we always end up meeting someone for a chat along the way!!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

It is hard to pass up the amazing work that Brian Cody has done with the Kilkenny hurling team over the past twenty years however on a personal sporting level I would have to choose Sean Lynch of Kilkenny City Harriers. I grew up competing for KCH and loved every minute of it. Sean has contributed so much to the club for such a long time and this has shown in how the club is still going from strength to strength.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

My first Kilkenny memory is probably getting one of my first pairs of shoes in Graham’s Shoe Shop on Friary Street. I remember they had a big fish tank in the middle of the shop and I was mesmerised. I also remember not being allowed to get shoes that lit up!

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

I love the river walk from Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge when I get the chance to do it. I always start in Kilkenny as it’s a great excuse to go for a browse followed by a slice of cake in Mosses afterwards the walk.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

The simple answer is the constant buzz that’s always present here. There is always some festival or event on and you’re never left without something to do. Savour Kilkenny is next on my list of festivals and it’s on the October Bank Holiday weekend. I’m delighted to be involved this year in association with the Park Run on Saturday October 26.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I’ll have to say Helena Duggan. Her children’s book series A Place Called Perfect are so exciting and imaginative; I enjoyed every minute of her first two books and can’t wait for the final instalment which is being launched in the Book Centre, Kilkenny on September 12 at 6.30pm. (PS: she was also a fabulous babysitter to me and I reckon I’m her real inspiration!!)

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The number of shop and restaurant closures around the centre of our beautiful city. I think the county needs to come up with a way to help these smaller businesses to survive.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would love to see public bikes available around the city. After visiting London and Lisbon recently I saw first hand what a great facility they are. I think they would work really well all around the centre of Kilkenny.