Over 800 people turned out at 20 venues for Hurls and Curls in Kilkenny

Kilkenny camogie may have suffered an All Ireland defeat, but the support for the women in black and amber appears to have grown. ​

Huge backing was given to the 29 panel members, their management and backroom team with fans flocking to cheer them on in Croke Park and many more helping out at the various fundraisers in the lead-up to Sunday’s main event.​

More than 800 people turned up in 204 teams at 20 venues across the county last Wednesday for the Hurls and Curls All-Ireland Radio Quiz, making it the biggest to date.​ Questions were called live on air and answered at participating pubs and clubs, with results sent in by a coordinator at each to the quiz headquarters.​

The winning team was at Farrell’s Bar in Freshford and was made up by Sheila Killeen, Paddy Killeen, Paula Dowling Murphy and Betty O’ Connor who were presented with €300 cash for getting 41 out of 48 questions right.

The runners up of Paula Keneally, Ann Healy, Ailish Gorey and Mary Carroll, who were just one point behind the leaders with 40, were at Malzard’s in Stoneyford sharing €100. Both prizes had been sponsored by the Academy Plaza and the Avalon House Hotel.​

While Alice Nolan at the Conahy Shamrocks GAA Clubhouse won the big raffle prize of the night, a seven night Mediterranean fly/cruise for two people on the MSC’s newest ship Grandiosa which was supported by Marble City Travel. Eleven other raffle prizes were handed out on the night, all donated by a range of local businesses. ​

Although the girls failed to bring home the O’ Duffy Cup this September, chances are they’ll take comfort from the support shown to them in the build-up to and aftermath of the All-Ireland final.