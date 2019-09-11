Much loved Kilkenny Presentation student will be buried on Friday

The death has occurred of much loved 5th year Kilkenny Presentation Secondary School student, Lauren Shortt-Halligan of 35 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny.

She passed away on Monday, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her grandparents Richard and Kathleen Shortt, beloved daughter of Linda and Alan and dear sister of Caitlin and Conor. Lauren will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandmother Anne (Halligan) great-grandparents Paddy and Theresa (Murray), aunts, uncles, grandaunts and granduncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (12th Sept.) from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. John's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Friday please.