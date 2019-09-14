Much-loved Kilkenny photographer Pat Moore passes away

The much-loved photographer, and an institution of Kilkenny, Pat Moore, has died.

He passed away this morning surrounded by friends and family at Waterford University Hospital. He had been ill for some months, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He always maintained his positivity and good humour throughout his illness.

Pat, from Green Street in Kilkenny City, was a great friend and a loyal colleague. Son of the late John and Kay Moore, his quick wit and turn of phrase could illuminate the darkest of moments.

He worked with the Kilkenny People for the past eight years, having begun his professional photography career at the Kilkenny Advertiser and Reporter. His talent and passion for the job - and a great picture - was quickly recognised. Documenting the events and the lives of the people of Kilkenny, his enthusiasm and an eye for the perfect photograph was renowned. As well as his regular byline in his local paper, he would often grace the pages of the national papers and magazines of note.

Pat loved sport, in particular soccer, where - as well as a fan - he was a talented scout and coach. He also loved children and animals, and animal welfare was one of his passions. He was devoted to his cats, many of them adopted or rescued from situations where Pat's generous heart saw him bring them into his home.

Pat will be mourned and sadly missed by his family, his many friends and colleagues, and the wider community. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday, September 16 from 5pm with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at noon. Funeral afterwards to Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles.