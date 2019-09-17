planning sought
Glanbia Ireland investing in future at Ballyragget, Kilkenny
Huge extension to research and development facility envisaged
The Glanbia Ireland plant outside Ballyragget, Kilkenny
Glanbia Ingredients Ireland has applied for planning to build a two storey extension to its existing Research and
Development Facility at its milk plant in Ballyconra, Ballyragget
This is to accommodate a pilot plant, laboratories, storage, dryer and wet process rooms, associated equipment and roof mounted air handling equipment.
The application also envisages alterations to the existing Research and Development Facility to accommodate the extension
that includes an increase in the first floor area, alterations to northern and western elevations and installation of roof mounted air handling equipment.
