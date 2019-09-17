Glanbia Ireland investing in future at Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland has applied for planning to build a two storey extension to its existing Research and

Development Facility at its milk plant in Ballyconra, Ballyragget

This is to accommodate a pilot plant, laboratories, storage, dryer and wet process rooms, associated equipment and roof mounted air handling equipment.

The application also envisages alterations to the existing Research and Development Facility to accommodate the extension

that includes an increase in the first floor area, alterations to northern and western elevations and installation of roof mounted air handling equipment.



