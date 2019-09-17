A 'Perfect' book launch for Kilkenny author in her home city

The Book Centre on High Street, Kilkenny resembled a classroom on Thursday night of last week for the appearance of one of Kilkenny’s most popular writers.

There were children everywhere for the launch of Helena Duggan’s new book, The Battle for Perfect, the third in her 'Perfect’ trilogy.

Yvonne O’Brien of the Book Centre said it was wonderful to have the place full and it was a reflection of Helena’s popularity.

“It was a great launch and Helena is so accommodating,” Yvonne said.

Story

Things are quiet in the town that used to be Perfect until Violet and Boy uncover more trouble brewing.

Five scientists are missing and Town is about to be taken over by a huge zombie army.

Can Violet and Boy save their friends? It's a matter of life or death. A highly charged finale to the series that began with A Place Called Perfect.

Fans of Roald Dahl, Neil Gaiman and Tim Burton will love this quirky, creepy and unforgettable adventure series.