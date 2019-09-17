Missing person appeal - No sign of Gearóid since September 5

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old, Gearóid Morrissey who is missing from his home in Mountmellick Laois. Gearóid was last seen on the 5th September 2019 in Mountmellick.

It’s not known what he was last wearing however Gearóid is believed to be in the Limerick area. He is described as being 5’7’’ in height of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.