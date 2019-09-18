Newpark Hotel Kilkenny named Georgina Campbell’s Family Friendly Hotel of the Year

Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel has been awarded the title of ‘Family Friendly Hotel of the Year’ by celebrated food and travel writer Georgina Campbell. The annual Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards, now in its 21st year, were announced on Saturday, September 15th and recognise the achievements of those in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Paul Beehan, General Manager at Newpark Hotel says, “We are delighted to be named ‘Family Friendly Hotel of the Year’ at the Georgina Campbell Awards 2019. We are proud to win an award which is independently and anonymously assessed which reflects the dedication and hard work of our team who consistently strive to provide unbeatable customer experiences.”

Newpark Hotel is well known as one of Ireland’s most family friendly hotels having won the Gold Medal Award for Ireland’s ‘Best Family Friendly Hotel’ for 2018 and awaiting the result from its short-listing for 2019.

Offering something for the whole family, the Newpark Hotel boasts exceptional facilities on site including the Newpark Adventure Trail.

Adults can ‘Escape’ to the Health Club and Spa, which features a thermal suite, luxurious treatment rooms and a tranquil relaxation area that will leave them feeling de-stressed, rejuvenated & rebalanced or enjoy the fantastic eateries with Gulliver’s Restaurant, Scott’s Bar & Brasserie and a new contemporary Terrace area.

For upcoming family breaks see: www.newparkhotelkilkenny. com