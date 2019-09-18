Top of the class as Ballyragget man Joe McCormack's exam solutions makes the grade

Ballyragget man Joe McCormack, founder of ACE Solution Books and ACE Tuition, recently received an All-Star Accreditation for ‘Thought Leadership in Education and Career Development’ at the All-Ireland Business Awards.

Son of Joe and Eileen McCormack of Toor, Ballyragget, Joe’s business, ACE Solution Books, has grown rapidly over the last number of years where he provides clear and detailed exam paper solutions for Junior and Leaving Certificate students and their teachers.

He has combined this with ongoing career support for both parents and students on social media nationwide. Joe has a unique understanding of the struggles that students and their parents encounter during their secondary school journey.

Speaking at the event, Kieran F. Ring, CEO Global Institute of Logistics, Deputy Chairperson Adjudication Panel said; “Joe McCormack of ACE Solution Books has successfully navigated three rounds of auditing which proved his performance, trust and customer-centricity. The auditing process has left us in no doubt as to Joe McCormack’s suitability for Business All-Star accreditation and his inclusion in the Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE).

His application, supported by references, several interviews and independent ratings from the ‘mystery shopper’ process left the adjudication panel in no doubt that Joe and ACE Solution Books is richly deserving of this accreditation. We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to him and wish him and his team every success for the future”.

In response to the announcement Joe McCormack said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for being accredited as a Thought Leader in Education and Career Development. Achieving All-Star accreditation is a great source of pride for me and my business. I now look forward to continuing to meet and indeed exceed the standards set by the All-Star programme. The process which led to this accreditation was quite rigorous; the structure of the competition required me to put my brand story on paper and gave me the opportunity to reflect on my business, its growth strategy and above all the products and packages I offer.

The opportunity to hear first-hand feedback from my Judge-Mentor, my existing customers and suppliers through the reference module combined with the results from the ‘mystery shopper’ round was invaluable. I would like to thank all at the competition for making the effort to listen to my story, understand and accredit the business”.

Joe has just launched ACE Tuition where Maths, English and Irish are now being taught by Joe’s expert team of teachers in both Navan and Ratoath. A third strand, ACE Career Coaching will be launched in late autumn, where both students and adults will be offered tailored career packages to suit their needs. Full details of all strands are currently available on the company’s website www.acesolutionbooks.com

ACE Solution Books, accredited as best in class, is now included in the 2019-20 All-Stars Role of Honour. This list is published annually to coincide with the All-Ireland Business Summit Finals which will take place at Croke Park next April.