Climate Change protest at the Town Hall at Kilkenny this Friday

A Climate Action Protest will take place at the Town Hall, Kilkenny this Friday at 2pm to protest against government inaction in tackling climate change as part of the Fridays For Future global strikes that will take place across the globe on the same day.

A Kilkenny-based group Lights Climate Action will have a public meeting afterwards with guest speakers at 4pm in Desart Hall on New Street.

“We are heading into climate crisis and our decision makers are not listening. Come and make your voice heard. It’s our future that we are fighting for,” one of the organisers said.

Savour Kilkenny - the renowned food festival is also teaming up with Ossory Youth to ensure that #SavourKilkenny continues its environmental and ecological responsibilities and helps to reverse climate change.

Taking the lead from 16-year old Greta Thunberg, who received a Nobel nomination for her environmental activism, Kilkenny youth have come together to raise awareness about the importance of our environment and take practical steps to reduce waste and recycling during the festival which takes place during the October bank holiday weekend.

The global climate protest, which is expected to be one of the largest worldwide protests ever takes place three days before the UN Climate Summit in New York.

All are welcome to join the Kilkenny event.