Serious crash on the M9 leaves part of the major motorway near Castledermot

Knock-on effect on Ploughing Championships traffic

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Serious crash on the M9 leaves part of the major motorway near Castledermot

File photo

A serious crash on the M9 on Thursday has left part of the northbound route closed in Carlow, according to AA Roadwatch. 

The motorway is closed between Junction 5 (Carlow) and Junction 4 (Castledermot) northbound due to the serious road incident.