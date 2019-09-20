Planning granted for large battery energy storage plant in Kilkenny city

Greener Ideas Limited P 23/07/2019 for a 10 year Planning planning permission has been granted for the construction of

a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The BESS will consist of 10 containerised battery storage modules (up to 14.6m in length, 2.8m in height and 2.4m in width) in the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Business and Technology Park, Purcellsinch, Dublin Road, kilkenny.

The ancillary equipment includes 14 transformers, 28inverters, 14 ring main units; a 38kV electrical substation and ESB substation building (10m in length, 6.2m in height and 7.4m in width); electrical equipment building (20m in length,

8.2m in height and 7.4m in width); underground surface water attenuation tank; underground foul storage tank; access and internal circulation road with new junction onto existing IDA private road; 6 no. car parking spaces; landscaped berm wall up to 2m height and native tree and scrub planting, screening wall up to 3m height; 3m high paladin security fence; and all other associated site development works including surface water and foul

drainage required.