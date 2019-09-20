South Kilkenny Historical Society tour of Inistioge

2019 saw the fifth Heritage Week Mystery Tour for South Kilkenny Historical Society when they visited the village of Inistioge. This has proven to be a very successful event and this year was no different.Local man, Andy Cotterell was the guide for the evening and he enthralled the attendance with his knowledge and stories.



On a beautiful Sunday evening on the bank of the river Andy recalled personalities, living conditions and ways of life to a very appreciative audience. He pointed out the locations of the Methodist Church in Inistioge (now in private ownership) and of the many schools in the village.

He also explained that the Tighe family played a very important role in the provision of education in the area and stated that, unlike most other areas in Ireland, there was no animosity between them as landlords and their tenants. He also recalled the good relationship between the Catholic and Church of Ireland communities in the area and mentioned the presence of both Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops at the funeral of Lady Louisa Tighe when she died in 1900.



He pointed out the unique bridge crossing the river at Inistioge – unique because it is the only bridge in Ireland with 10 spans of equal size.

Andy outlined some of the changes in the village over the past 100 years. In the 1920s six policemen operated in Inistioge – at present there is no resident Garda. He also explained the role fishing played in the local economy, where a crew of four men could catch 20 salmon in a night and reckoned that today there isn’t a salmon or trout to be found in the river. He also recalled battles with bailiffs; shipping on the river, connections with the ports of New Ross and Waterford and at one time 40 men being employed ‘pulling’ boats up the river.



In addition to their role in the provision of education, the Tighe family also played a vital role in other economic activity and following his presentation on the bank of the river the group moved to Woodstock, where the Tighe family resided. At Woodstock Mr Cotterell gave a in-depth account of the history of the house, it occupants (in particular Lady Louisa), the relationship between the Tighe family and the English establishment, and its demise. He also outlined the progress that has been made in the recent past.

The society’s Autumn/Winter series of lectures begin on Thursday September 26th with a lecture ‘An Immigrant Family’s Memories of South Kilkenny who helped shape a modern Ireland’ by Senator Ivana Bacik. Ms Bacik is a Senator for Dublin University (first elected 2007), Reid Professor of Criminal Law, Criminology and Penology at Trinity College Dublin and a barrister. She has published extensively on criminal law, criminology, human rights, constitutional law and related matters and has a long track record of campaigning on feminist and human rights issues. Senator Bacik’s grandfather, Charles, arrived in Ireland in 1946, on the invitation of Bernard Fitzpatrick, to revive Waterford Glass.



Forthcoming lectures: Thursday November 24th - 'Tom Ryan - War of Independence Internee', William Murphy. Thursday 28th November - 'Law, Language & Injustice - Myles Joyce & the Maamtrasna Trials, 1882, Professor Margaret Kelleher. All lectures will take place in Mullinavat Parish Hall (opposite church), at 8pm.