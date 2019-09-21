Serious concern for missing Kilkenny man David Kelly, 52 years has been missing from the Kilkenny area since Friday at 1pm. David is described as being 5ft 9’ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair. David drives a distinctive Black Mitsubishi Jeep which has a large amount of Chrome trimming and has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman Comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station