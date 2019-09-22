Kilkenny man found safe and well
Davud Kelly, Freshford found safe and well
Kilkenny man David Kelly has been found safe and well. He had been missing since Friday at lunchtime.
Davud Kelly, Freshford found safe and well
Kilkenny man David Kelly has been found safe and well. He had been missing since Friday at lunchtime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on