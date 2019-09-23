Gowran Park meeting in Kilkenny rescheduled for Thursday September 26
Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that the Gowran Park meeting which was cancelled on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions has been rescheduled for Thursday September 26.
This meeting will revert back to entries with weights stage with the exception of the Denny Cordell Lavarack/Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (Group 3) which will revert to entries after final forfeit stage. Fresh declarations to run for all races must be made by 10am on Wednesday September 25.
