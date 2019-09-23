Legally-held firearm stolen from house in Urlingford in North Kilkenny
Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in North Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a legally-held firearm and a distinctive Waterford Crystal vase from a house in Urlingford.
The incident took place at a house at Mountfinn, on the outskirts on the city between 10.30am and 8pm on Wednesday.
The homeowner returned home to find a window forced open.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Urlingford gardaí on (056) 883 1133.
