Gardaí in Kilkenny City are investigating a burglary in Ashgrove in the Parc na Gowan area of the city.

The house, which was unoccupied at the time, was broken into between 9am on Thursday and 6.25pm on Sunday.

The house was entered via a window which was smashed. For more information contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 777 5000.