A travel website wants to pay you to drink pints of Guinness

Travel website, www.theirishroadtrip.com, wants to pay someone €22 an hour to sink free pints of Guinness around Dublin this winter.

The successful applicant will visit each pub, order a pint, consume said pint, snap a photo and write a 250-word review



It’s that simple.

The pubs involved serve some of the most revered pints in the land. They are:

The Gravediggers

The Long Haul

Mulligan’s

The Strawberry Hall

Gaffney’s

Tom Kennedy’s

Toners

How to apply?

Write a mini (300 words or less) review of a great pint of Guinness that you’ve had recently. Those reviewing the applications want to taste and experience it through your words, as if they were sat there with you!

You can apply here or email your review to keith@memoriesfromireland[dot]com.

Deadline is September 28.