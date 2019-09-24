Top Kilkenny student Ellen O'Carroll scoops €20,000 Naughton Scholarship

Lisdowney student Ellen O’Carroll was awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in Trinity Business School in Dublin last Saturday.

The award was presented to the local scholar by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr. Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel, who were joined by Finance Minister, Paschal Donohue TD.

A former student of Presentation Secondary School, Ellen has accepted a place at University College Dublin to study Science.

She joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

There must be something in the water in Lisdowney because it was actually Ellen’s cousin, David O’Carroll, who won the very same scholarship the previous year!

Presentation Secondary School was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

Speaking about the growth of the programme over the past eleven years, Dr. Martin Naughton commented:

“We never imagined what a wonderful community of connected young people the Naughton Scholarship program would become. It is heart-warming for us to read of their successes.”

Ellen’s achievement of 8 H1s in her Leaving Certificate results serve as a testament to her academic potential.

