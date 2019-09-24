Kilkenny to remember Gerry O'Reilly with Freshford concert

King of the Swingers, Paddy Cole will head an All Star cast in a special Acorn Club tribute concert in Freshford that will celebrate the life of the late Gerry O’Reilly.

The Concert will be held in St Lachtain’s Catholic Church in the middle of the village on Friday October 11 at 8pm.

Tickets will go on sale at O’Shea’s Newsagents shortly. Joining Paddy on stage will be The Back Door Blues Band, Kilkenny-born Opera star Muireann Mulrooney together with the Sospiro Male Voice choir and The Unity Singers, rising POP Star Hana Kate, Jim White, Paddy Fitzpatrick, Moira Maher Gary Barnaville and David O’Reilly with one or two surprise appearances thrown in for good measure! Musical director will be “Rose of Tralee” MD Ollie Hennessy and his Orchestra.

Freshford Town Soccer Club – a club very close to Gerry’s heart - will also play a major role in this Tribute Concert together with Freshford.ie – yet another organisation that Gerry was actively involved in and strongly supported.

Singer Hana Kate (a.k.a. Hanna Byrne) was selected to represent the Irish Haemophilia Society (IHS) at the concert.

The IHS was always considered Gerry’s “second family” during his lifetime and is expected to be strongly represented on the night A Special Programme is also being printed to mark this unique occasion.

It will be available free of charge at the door to everyone.

A sell-out attendance from across the country is anticipated so early booking is advised. For reservations, contact Noreen 087-974 0906.

Kevin Corcoran has taken over the role as Club Secretary following Gerry’s passing. Kevin has served on the Acorn Club committee for many years and has fulfilled many similar roles in the past as was the unanimous choice for this role.