The Pink Paddleathon Challenge on the Nore is back in Kilkenny

Following on from the huge success of their first Pink Paddleathon Challenge in 2017, Nore Dragon Paddlers are going ahead with the event again on October 6 to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise much-needed funds for their club.

The Pink Paddleathon consists of an 8km timed Dragon Boat challenge on the Nore, from the Castle to St Francis Bridge, along with a flower ceremony of remembrance for those who have passed away from Breast Cancer at John’s Bridge.

Closing the event, Nore Dragons will host afternoon tea for all paddlers in the River Court Hotel with Bold as Brass providing entertainment.

Twelve teams are registered to take part in the event, five of whom are Breast Cancer Survivors. Paddlers are travelling from Belfast, Dublin, Waterford, Donegal, Limerick, Clonmel and Carlow, together with the two local clubs and here will be an international team made up of paddlers from Florida, Austria, France, Germany and Belgium .

The event kicks off at 10.30am on Sunday, October 6 with the flower ceremony taking place at 2.30pm.

Hosting the Pink Paddleathon is not Nore Dragons only achievement this year.

In August they won the Tara Sheridan Memorial Trophy at the Cork Rebel Regatta also winning the Breast Cancer Survivor category and coming second in the entire event.

They participated, for the first time, in the Pink Festival & Drachenboot Cup 2019 Regatta in Vienna in June, as well as getting into the final of the BCS category at the Dublin Regatta two weeks ago.

Nore Dragons have 39 members and are recruiting new members. If you are a breast cancer survivor and would like to give Dragon Boating a go contact them via their facebook page Nore Dragon Paddlers-KACC or on 086 8230951.

Nore Dragon Paddlers- KACC was founded in 2016 for breast cancer survivors. The idea is to promote and develop physical activity to support recovery from cancer treatment.