Left Bank, Kilkenny granted planning for No 3 Patrick Street

The Left Bank, the Parade and No 3 Patrick Street to the right

Left Bank Bars, The Parade, trading as Rive Gauche has been granted planning permission for a change of  use of Ground Floor from retail to licensed restaurant together with two new connections to the adjoining property at No 2 Patrick, plus alterations to the existing shopfront to include a canopy at No 3 Patrick Street, Kilkenny which is a protected structure.