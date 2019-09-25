Lynn Knox the socks off opposition for Kilkenny

On Sunday, in The Morrison Hotel in Dublin, leading hair extensions brand Great Lengths hosted the third ‘Great Lengths Awards’ in Ireland. With hundreds of outstanding entries submitted for the awards, finalists from all over the country attended the stylish ceremony.

And Stylish Lynn Knox from Streetlife Hair in the city won the Captivating Colour section of the prestigious awards. Part of her prize is a trip to Rome next year!

Guests sipped fizz on arrival and enjoyed a sumptuous three-course dinner, while Xpose’s Glenda Gilson acted as the host and MC for the evening. Great Lengths welcomed salons from every corner of Ireland and a host of their VIP clients.

Winner of the Great Lengths Trophy - Extension Excellence, Emma Leung from Kelly Leung Hair Design, with MC Glenda Gilson.

Judging the awards was no mean feat and tasked with the job were Great Lengths VIP and model Holly Carpenter, IMAGE Magazine Beauty Editor Holly O’Neill, Irish Tatler Online Editor Amy Heffernan, Creative Head Ireland Editor Anna Samson, Fringe Magazine Editor Tara Corristine and previous Great Lengths Trophy – Extension Excellence winner, Valerie Patterson.

Riff Shop kicked off the music on the night ensuring the dancefloor filled up fast. Model, DJ and Great Lengths VIP January Russell then took to the decks to finish off the night with a funky set.

A raffle on the night raised much needed funds for Variety Ireland, a small children’s charity run by volunteers. Great Lengths will also make a donation of €600 to their own nominated charity, The Little Princess Trust, from the proceeds of ticket sales.

Joscelin McCourt, CEO Great Lengths Ireland said, “We were beyond thrilled to host the awards in Ireland again – there are so many talented stylists here and we love having the chance to reward them. Past entries and winners have blown us away and this year was no exception. We heartily congratulate all of the winners of the 2019/20 Great Lengths Ireland Awards and we hope that they go on to reap the business benefits that this accolade will hopefully bring them.”