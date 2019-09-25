Support Ballyfoyle calendar girls in Castlecomer

Ballyfoyle Calendar Girls will launch their Calendar on Friday, October 11 in the Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer.

This is an amazing opportunity for the community to come out and support these amazing and very brave women who are baring all in Aid of Breast Cancer, supporting neighbours and friends who have been touched by Cancer. MC on the night is Marty Whelan. There will be a raffle with amazing prizes. Please come and show your support.