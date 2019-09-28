My Kilkenny Life: Sinead Gargan

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

I love to get up really early and take a walk down the Canal and Lacken Walk followed by a coffee and a healthy breakfast. We have lots of great places to choose from and it really sets me up for the day. Catching up with friends and I never say no to a bit of retail therapy on my day off either.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

For me it’s Mr Paddy Donnelly. As city and county manager he had a wonderful vision for Kilkenny as a tourist destination. He was involved in the restoration of many buildings in Kilkenny and was involved in setting up The Kilkenny Civic Trust in 1989 when it acquired the premises of the former Kilkenny Design Workshops.



What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

Christmas Time at The Monster House and their no-frills Santa, no trains, elves, Mrs Claus or big fancy armchairs. Santa was standing leaning out of his cabin passing out the identifiable yellow Monster House bag with your gift.



What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

Kells Priory. I am very proud that my grandfather Joe Gargan worked for 25 years as a stone mason with the OPW and he worked on the restoration of the Kells Priory for many years. It’s my go-to place for quiet time and I can pick out the parts of the castles he lovingly restored.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Kilkenny Castle and it’s stunning parkland. I’m very excited to be leading this year’s Great Pink Run for Breast Cancer Ireland on October 20 in Kilkenny Castle Park. It’s an excellent day out to support a fantastic charity very close to my heart. You can walk, jog or run and bring the whole family, even the dog. I hope to see an even bigger turnout than last year, so get your pink gear and join the fun! Register at www.greatpinkrun.ie



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Carol Anne Treacy, author of The Little Lost Cat’s Big Adventure in Kilkenny

It’s a beautifully illustrated book for two to six year olds that tells the story of a little black cat lost in Kilkenny. Every home should have a copy of this book.



What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Keeping Irish owned and local businesses in business. I feel that we live in a beautiful city and county with wonderful local craft and food producers. We need to shop and support local.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

Move it to the coast. Anyone who knows me knows my love for the beach and the sea. I do love to be beside the seaside!