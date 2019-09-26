Aldi’s Hebron Road Kilkenny “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project which has seen the store completely refurbished as part of Aldi’s €160m investment in its Irish store network. Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 139 stores nationwide.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh store design. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, by scooping the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, one of Aldi’s first Project Fresh stores.

Featuring the exciting new layout, Aldi’s Hebron Road Kilkenny store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience. There are also 100 car parking spaces available for customers.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi was the second retailer in Ireland to achieve ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating four stores in Kilkenny, Aldi has become an established part of Kilkenny’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice and value for money. Aldi Hebron Road Kilkenny participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The store has donated thousands of meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi Hebron Road Kilkenny is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association just one of several charities availing of the €500 bursary in recent years.

Speaking at the reopening, Jacek Kosinski, Store Manager at Aldi Hebron Road Kilkenny said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for shoppers. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop. Our commitment to our customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Our Swap and Save campaign continues and the goal of this campaign is to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €1,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 139 stores. Aldi also recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300k annually with Aldi.

Aldi will sell over €700 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country.