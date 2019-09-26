Kilkenny - Winter of discontent looming for people waiting on Home Care Supports – Fitzpatrick

North Kilkenny Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is warning of a winter of discontent for people waiting for home care supports. New data has revealed that the waiting list for these supports has jumped by 18% in four months.

Figures released show that the waiting list increased from 6,238 at the end of March to 7,346 in July.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said, “These figures are enormously disappointing, as they show the extent of the unmet need nationwide. The importance of home help supports cannot be underestimated – without them people are forced into lengthy stays in hospital, despite being well enough to be discharged, or be moved into a nursing or retirement home rather than being allowed stay in their own home.

“While the figures are deeply worrying, they are not surprising. There were clear issues emerging over the summer with vulnerable people not being able to access home care supports.

“The government has talked a good game about keeping older people in their home for as long as possible, but unless home support hours are provided on time, there is sometimes no alternative for families but to place their loved one in a nursing home.

“People could be left waiting for months on end before the required supports are provided. This could mean that vulnerable older people are being left in hospital, despite the fact that they are ready for discharge. We have also seen the numbers of delayed discharges shoot up.

“This is totally counterproductive, not only from a cost point of view, but is also frustrating for the older person concerned. We know that older people who are supported to stay in their home do better and live healthier and happier lives.

“The government needs to wake up to the importance of funding for home care supports. The appropriate resources must be allocated to the HSE and ensure that people needing home help supports can access them in a timely manner Cllr Fitzpatrick said