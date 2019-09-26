Stunning performance by Kilkenny teenager at World Breeding Championship in Belgium

A stunning performance from 17-year-old Seamus Hughes-Kennedy on Cuffesgrange Cavadora (ISH), bred by Eamonn Sheahan, saw the St Kieran's College student win the 7-year-old final at the World Breeding Championship in Lanaken, Belguim at the weekend. He was last to go in the jump-off and displayed nerves of steel to win.

“Last year Cavadaro finished fourth in the 6-Year-Old Final with Ger O’Neill in the saddle. They were clear and in the lead until the last few competitors but just missed out on a medal, so I’m very pleased we’ve earned gold today,” said the talented young Irish rider. The future is already mapped out for this winning pair it seems. “We’re going for European Junior Gold next year,” Seamus's mother, Clare Hughes, who also owns the winning horse said.