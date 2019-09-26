Man who suffered coronary thanks Kilkenny ambulance personnel
A man who suffered a coronary on June 10 was so thankful to the personnel who treated him that he visited Kilkenny Ambulance Service this week to say thank you.
Joe and his wife, Josie went to the Kilkenny Ambulance Station at Kilcreene, on the outskirts of the city, to say thank you to those who took and dispatched the 999 call when Joe suffered his cardiac arrest.
