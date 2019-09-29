Have you a talented Kilkenny family? Could you be the next Clannad or Corrs?

TG4 in conjunction with Adare Productions are looking for Ireland’s most talented families to take part in this years Réalta agus Gaolta.

If you and your brother or sister, father, mother or even granny have a talent, now is your chance to make your family a household name.

The act must consist of at least 2 people. There are no restrictions on what the act can be, from singers and dancers to musicians and storytellers, we want to see it all!

Performers of all ages can apply. The deadline for applications is Friday the 11th of October.

APPLY HERE: https://www.tg4.ie/ realta

For more details you can email:

valerie@adareproductions.ie or sorcha@adareproductions.ie



CALL 01 2843877 or TEXT 083 0580229