Johnstown garage targeted by criminals who left empty-handed

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a burglary of a business premises on the Dublin Road in Johnstown on the early hours of Saturday morning.

The break-in occurred between 4.20 and 4.40am. The premises was entered via a rear door which was forced open and the office was ransacked but nothing was taken.

Phone lines were also cut in an attempt to deactivate the alarm system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Urlingford on (056) 883 1133.