Youth violently assaulted in broad daylight in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating a violent assault that occurred in broad daylight in a residential area on the outskirts of the city at the weekend.

The incident occurred on New Orchard Road at 4.45pm on Sunday when a young man in his teens was assaulted by a group of youths. The youth suffered cuts and bruises and a broken jaw and received medical attention.

Anyone with any information or cars with dashcam footage are asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.