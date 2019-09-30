Pedestrianise Kilkenny High Street, says Tidy Towns adjudicator

An adjudicator who visited and reviewed Kilkenny in the most recent Tidy Towns report recommends that High Street be pedestrianised.

In the report, the adjudicator says that one thing that struck him/her forcibly was the omnipresence of moving and parked cars throughout the city.

"It seemed that the only places free of the motorised vehicle were St Kieran’s Street/ stepped alleyways/ or (very

few) lanes. This detracts hugely from the enjoyment of the built environment/streetscape, from the Mediaeval Mile and indeed from the enjoyment of the entire city," notes the adjudicator.

"Because of the huge numbers of tourists - including tour groups - concentrated on the city centre footpaths - the entire impression of vehicles and humans is one of ‘moving clutter’. Perhaps your citizens and public representatives would ‘bite the bullet’ and consider pedestrianising at least the main artery - such has been done in some other cities and large towns of similar size throughout this country?"

Overall, the report is very positive.

"This adjudicator looked forward very much to adjudicating in your city and was not disappointed," they wrote.

One criticism was made of the condition of the area around the new Medieval Museum, with the adjudicator urging Kilkenny to improve this before next year's judging.

In the second round of adjudication, Kilkenny was praised for its street furniture. The second adjudicator also chose to differ with the first in certain areas.

Under litter and tidiness, the first adjudicator highlighted several issues, but the second felt that on a bank holiday

weekend, great work had been done.

They found that cycling provision was excellent and the linear park was enjoyed providing quick and safe access into the city.

The adjudicator found cycling around the centre of Kilkenny was an easy way to avoid traffic congestion found by the first adjudicator.