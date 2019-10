A quantity of farm equipment was stolen from a shed in Ballyragget over the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ballycondra, Ballyragget between 8.30pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday morning. A shed was broken in to, a power washer, two tractor batteries, farm medicines and a tractor key were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on (056) 7775000.